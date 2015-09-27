"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, September 27 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts: Sunday, September 27 2015

The first full week of the 2015-2016 broadcast season is complete. Sunday proved difficult for many, but not all.

Sunday Night Football between the Broncos and Lions was the #1 program of the night, despite being down in viewership from last week (September 20th, 2015) and the September 28, 2014 SNF telecast.

Fear The Walking Dead was the #1 program on cable, and slightly up in demo viewership from the previous week. This is the first week-to-week improvement in series history.

FOX's Sunday night animation block was significantly down year-over-year without an NFL lead-in. Family Guy (1.5) was down three demo points from last year's season premiere, while Brooklyn Nine Nine was down a full point. ABC's Once Upon a Time was down almost two full points versus last year's season premiere.

A nationally-televised NFL game lead-in along with segments on Putin and Trump gave 60 Minutes a significant year-over-year boost. The season 48 premiere pulled a 2.9 demo rating and 15 million viewers overall. Last year's season premiere earned a 1.1 in the 18-49 demo and around 9.6 million total viewers.

New FBI-themed drama Quantico got off to a nice start. It was the second-highest-rated broadcast entertainment program of the night (behind 60 Minutes) and grabbed 7.1 million total viewers. The program actually built on its Blood and Oil lead-in. The fellow ABC Sunday night rookie only pulled 6.4 million total viewers.

Over on cable - KUWTK was cable's #2 in the 18-49 demo, earning 959,000 Live+SD viewers in this age range.

FX's The Strain (.5) was down four-tenths of a demo point down from the comparable episode in 2014.

The season 3 finale of Ray Donovan finished down from the season 2 finale, but will likely see a strong boost from time-shifted data.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data