"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, September 13 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts



Sunday Night Football returned to NBC, and did so with vengeance. The Dallas Cowboys stunning 27-26 win over the mistake-prone New York Giants averaged 26.8 million viewers and a 10.1 rating in the P18-49 demo. It was the most-watched SNF game since December 29th of 2013, and the highest-rated SNF since December 29th of 2012.

The 2014 Sunday Night Football opener, featuring the Colts and Broncos, pulled 23.8 million total viewers and a 9.1 P18-49 rating.

Fear The Walking Dead returned to primetime after a Labor Day weekend hiatus. Episode three pulled a 3.6 P18-49 Live+SD rating, which is a half-point down episode two (Aug 30), and significantly down from the series premiere's 4.9 rating. Nevertheless, Fear was still the top-rated entertainment program of the night, and will likely earn a solid bump from time-shifted data.

Big Brother was Sunday night's top-rated broadcast entertainment original. The episode pulled a solid 2.3 rating in the demo, which is up from the past two Sunday night episodes.

The 2015 Miss America Pageant pulled 7.1 million total viewers and a steady 1.5 in the 18-49 demo. The 7.1 million made it the most-watched broadcast entertainment original of the night.

Univision premiered music competition series La Banda on Sunday night. The Simon Cowell and Ricky Martin-produced showpulled a strong .9 P18-49 rating and almost 2.6 million total Live+SD viewers. La Banda follows the search for the next big boy band (One Direction meets Menudo).

VH1's Basketball Wives (.7) was the second-highest-rated cable original of the night, followed by Food Network's Great Food Truck Race, which was up two-tenths of a point from last week (.6).

E!'s I Am Cait (.5) was up one-tenth in its season 1 finale.