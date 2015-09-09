"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, September 06 2015
With Fear the Walking Dead on a Labor Day Weekend hiatus, it was a quiet Sunday evening across the TV landscape; but with Sunday Night Football set to return next week, the night will become far more competitive going forward.
Big Brother (1.7) was the top-rated primetime program this past Sunday (9/6), despite dropping one-half of a ratings point from the previous Sunday.
Perhaps a bit of a surprise - NASCAR Sprint Cup on NBC was the second-highest program in primetime among the 18-49 set.
ABC's Bachelor in Paradise (1.1) was third-highest-rated program of the night, despite being down three-tenths from the August 30th episode.
Re-runs of Family Guy, on FOX and Adult Swim, respectively, rounded out the top five.
TNT's The Last Ship was the #1 cable program of the evening, despite dropping one-tenth of a demo point from the previous Sunday. It was also down -300,000 viewers in total (2.7 million).
A re-run of 60 Minutes was the most-watched program of the night, followed by NASCAR Sprint Cup, Big Brother and America's Funniest Home Videos, and Bachelor in Paradise.
Top 100 Primetime Telecasts
