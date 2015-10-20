"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, October 18 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

October 18th was one of TV's more competitive Sundays of the season to-date. Sunday Night Football pulled massive numbers for NBC. AMC aired a new installment of The Walking Dead. TBS aired Game 2 of the NLCS. Fox, ABC and CBS all aired new episodes of their Sunday night original series.

The October 18th edition of Sunday Night Football was an interesting matchup which featured the defending champion New England Patriots and rival Indianapolis Colts. The game pulled a 8.2 rating in the demo and 22.9 million total viewers. For SNF, these are some of the strongest numbers of the season to-date.

This matchup had an impact on The Walking Dead ( 6.2 ) which fell -1.2 P18-49 rating points from its season premiere (10/11). That said, Dead was still cable's top-rated and most-watched program of the night.

60 Minutes ( 2.4 ) was the #1 broadcast entertainment program of the night on broadcast, though it fell one-half of a point from the previous Sunday.

The Simpsons ( 1.7 ) was the #2 broadcast entertainment program of the night, up two-tenths from the previous Sunday.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine ( 1.2 ), on the other hand, fell one-tenth from the previous Sunday.

The Last Man on Earth ( 1.0 ) was down two-tenths, but Bob's Burgers ( 1.0 ) moved up one-tenth.

ABC's Once Upon a Time ( 1.6 ), Blood and Oil ( .9 ) and Quantico ( 1.6 ) all held steady.

Back over on cable - TBS' presentation of Game 2 of the MLB NLCS between the Mets and Cubs ( 1.9 ) fell four-tenths of a point from Saturday's Game 1. It was the third-highest-rated cable program of the night after the Dead duo (Walking & Talking), and the second-most-watched program on cable ( 6.6 million ).

Disney Channel aired Girl Meets World, and it pulled a .7 in P18-49.

