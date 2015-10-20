"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, October 18 2015
October 18th was one of TV's more competitive Sundays of the season to-date. Sunday Night Football pulled massive numbers for NBC. AMC aired a new installment of The Walking Dead. TBS aired Game 2 of the NLCS. Fox, ABC and CBS all aired new episodes of their Sunday night original series.
- The October 18th edition of Sunday Night Football was an interesting matchup which featured the defending champion New England Patriots and rival Indianapolis Colts. The game pulled a 8.2 rating in the demo and 22.9 million total viewers. For SNF, these are some of the strongest numbers of the season to-date.
- This matchup had an impact on The Walking Dead (6.2) which fell -1.2 P18-49 rating points from its season premiere (10/11). That said, Dead was still cable's top-rated and most-watched program of the night.
- 60 Minutes (2.4) was the #1 broadcast entertainment program of the night on broadcast, though it fell one-half of a point from the previous Sunday.
- The Simpsons (1.7) was the #2 broadcast entertainment program of the night, up two-tenths from the previous Sunday.
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.2), on the other hand, fell one-tenth from the previous Sunday.
- The Last Man on Earth (1.0) was down two-tenths, but Bob's Burgers (1.0) moved up one-tenth.
- ABC's Once Upon a Time (1.6), Blood and Oil (.9) and Quantico (1.6) all held steady.
- Back over on cable - TBS' presentation of Game 2 of the MLB NLCS between the Mets and Cubs (1.9) fell four-tenths of a point from Saturday's Game 1. It was the third-highest-rated cable program of the night after the Dead duo (Walking & Talking), and the second-most-watched program on cable (6.6 million).
- Disney Channel aired Girl Meets World, and it pulled a .7 in P18-49.
