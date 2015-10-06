"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, October 04 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

The Cowboys always seem to draw NFL fanatics to their TV sets, and Sunday night was no different. The New Orleans Saints close victory over the visiting Cowboys drew a 8.8 Live+SD demo rating, up seven-tenths from last week's SNF matchup between the Lions and Broncos. The game pulled in an average of 24.2 million total viewers, up from the previous week's total of 22.1 million.

Multiple NFL-themed programs leaked into the primetime daypart, and are consequently shown in the table below.

Fear The Walking Dead was Sunday's top-rated entertainment program in primetime. The season one finale was steady: 3.4 Live+SD rating in the 18-49 demo. Season finale numbers should improve as more time-shifted data arrives in the coming days.

The ratings performance for Fox animated comedy block relies almost exclusively on whether or not late-afternoon NFL action leaked into primetime. The Simpsons received no such help on September 27th. On October 4th? It did. With a 2.7 Live+SD rating in the 18-49 demo, this past Sunday's episode of The Simpsons was up over one full point from the previous week. Brooklyn Nine Nine (1.9) improved by four-tenths in the demo, Family Guy (1.7) was up two-tenths, and Last Man on Earth moved up one-tenth (1.45) in the demo and was +200,000 total Live+SD viewers.

ABC's rookie Sunday night series Quantico fell slightly in average total viewers from the series premiere, moving from 7.1 million Live+SD down to 7 million; but was steady in 18-49 viewership. Once Upon a Time was also steady in demo viewership, but rookie drama Blood and Oil (1.3) fell one-tenth in P18-49. This was a second straight week that Quantico built out-performed its 9pm Blood and Oil lead-in.

On CBS, Madam Secretary and The Good Wife were both down in season premiere numbers, year-over year.

E!'s Keeping Up With The Kardashians was the second-highest-rated cable original of the night (.8 Live+SD), steady with the previous Sunday's ratings.

Discovery's Alaska: The Last Frontier averaged a .7 P18-49 rating in its return (down one-tenth year-over-year), but Naked and Afraid (.6) lost a bit of that lead-in.

Food Network's Sunday night slate of Halloween Wars (season 5) and Cutthroat Kitchen followed in cable's P18-49 hierarchy.

Lastly, Homeland returned this past Sunday night. The telecast was steady in 18-49 (year-over-year), but up in 25-54 and in average total Live+SD viewers (1.7 million P2+ from 1.6 million P2+).

