Top 100 Shows: Sunday, November 22 2015

The Walking Dead defeated Sunday Night Football in the Adults 18-49 category for the first time in weeks. An overrun from a late-afternoon NFL game gave a boost to Fox's primetime ratings, ironically two days after the network announced it would no longer release Live + SD ratings for its entertainment programming. Here's who else thrived and declined this past Sunday:

With a 6.65 P 18-49 Live+SD rating, The Walking Dead won Sunday in the demo. The episode improved by a tenth from last week in the demo, and was +300,000 from last week in Total Viewers ( 13.2 mil vs. 12.9 mil ).Its new lead-out, Into the Badlands, averaged a 2.3 in P 18-49 and over 4.8 million viewers. Last week's series premiere averaged a 3.15 in the demo and 6.4 million viewers. It will be interesting to see how much of a boost this series earns from time-delayed data (likely a significant one).

ABC presented the American Music Awards in primetime. The telecast averaged a 3.5 in P 18-49 and 11 million viewers.The 11 million total viewers is the lowest total since the 2006 AMAs, which averaged slightly over 10.8 million.

CBS primetime slate struggled without a big NFL overrun, especially The Good Wife ( 0.9 ) which failed to average a 1 in the 18-49 demo for the first time all season.

Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta ( 1.2 ) lost two-tenths from last week in the demo, an E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians ( 0.8 ) lost a half of a ratings point from last Sunday's high-rated season premiere.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data