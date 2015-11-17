"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, November 15 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

Sunday Night Football won the night, but not by much.

The Cardinals and Seahawks averaged a 7.0 in the 18-49 demo, down over 1 full point from the previous telecast featuring Dallas and Philadelphia (8.4).The 19.4 million total viewers who tuned into the telecast is way down from the 23 million who tuned into Dallas and Philly.

The Walking Dead (6.5) was the #1 scripted program of the night, up three-tenths from the previous Sunday episode

60 Minutes was the #1 broadcast entertainment program of the night (3.6), up almost a point from the 11/8 edition.

This past Sunday's episode of 60 Minutes was also by far the most-watched non-sports telecast of the night (18.1 million viewers).

New series Into the Badlands earned a 3.15 P18-49 rating in its premiere. That's way up from what Talking Dead generally averages when it has The Walking Dead as its lead-in.

Into the Badlands currently stands as the top-rated series premiere of the fall.

Talking Dead predictably fell without having The Walking Dead as its lead-in.

Once Upon a Time was the #1 scripted program of the night on broadcast (1.6), up one-tenth from the previous Sunday.

Also on ABC, Quantico (1.3) held even, week-to-week.

The season premiere of Keeping up with the Kardashians averaged a 1.3 in P 18-49, making it the 5th-highest-rated cable program of the evening.