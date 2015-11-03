"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, November 1 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

Folks flocked to their television sets this past Sunday evening, as three of TV's most popular programs aired in primetime: Sunday Night Football, The Walking Dead, and Game 5 of the 2015 World Series. How did they perform relative to the competition? Let's find out.

BROADCAST

NBC – Despite having to deal with the aforementioned competition, Sunday Night Football dominated primetime. The telecast featured two juggernaut squads: The Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers and the Peyton Manning-led Devner Broncos.

The telecast averaged an 8.2 in P18-49 and over 23 million viewers, numbers way up from what the Eagles and Panthers hauled in on October 25th, and steady with what the Patriots and Colts averaged October 18th.

FOX – It was a solid night for FOX. Game 5 of The World Series, which featured a Kansas City Royals series-ending win over the Mets, finished behind Sunday Night Football and The Walking Dead in P18-49, but defeated The Walking Dead in Total Viewers.

The series decider hauled over 17.2 million Total Viewers, making it the most-watched World Series Game 5 in over a decade.This was a positive World Series for the network, and led Fox to an easy win in P18-49 and Total Viewers for the week ending November 1st.

CBS – It was a quiet night for the Eye, as NBC and FOX dominated the headlines (and ratings) with live sports programming.

60 Minutes ( 1.4 ) was the network's top-rated show for the evening, up one-tenth from the previous week in P18-49.

) was the network's top-rated show for the evening, up one-tenth from the previous week in P18-49. Madam Secretary ( 1.1 ) lost more than one-tenth of a point in P18-49.

) lost more than one-tenth of a point in P18-49. The Good Wife and CSI: Cyber were also down, week-to-week.

ABC – It was a poor Sunday night for The Alphabet as well.

Once Upon a Time ( 1.5 ) fell one-tenth from the previous Sunday in P18-49.

) fell one-tenth from the previous Sunday in P18-49. Quantico ( 1.2 ) plummeted in Live+SD viewership, losing three-tenths of a point from the previous Sunday. That said, Quantico has already established itself as one of the most time-shifted series of the season.

) plummeted in Live+SD viewership, losing three-tenths of a point from the previous Sunday. That said, Quantico has already established itself as one of the most time-shifted series of the season. Blood and Oil (.8) fell one-tenth from the previous Sunday.

CABLE

The Walking Dead was easily the #1 program of the night on cable, out-performing its October 25th episode despite cutthroat competition from broadcast.

The increase didn't translate to Talking Dead ( 2.3 ), which fell eight-tenths of a point from the previous Sunday.

), which fell eight-tenths of a point from the previous Sunday. On Bravo, an 8pm episode of Real Housewives of Orange County ( .7 ) out-performed the Bravo program which aired on the previous Sunday in the 8pm slot: Real Housewives of New Jersey: Teresa Checks in ( .6 ).

) out-performed the Bravo program which aired on the previous Sunday in the 8pm slot: Real Housewives of New Jersey: Teresa Checks in ( ). The Season 2 premiere of TNT's The Librarians earned a .6 in P18-49 and 2.2 million Total Viewers, down from last year's series premiere.

in P18-49 and Total Viewers, down from last year's series premiere. Discovery's Alaska: The Last Frontier (2.4 million) was down -500,000 Total Viewers from last week. The majority of its usual viewers were likely tuned into one of the sporting events.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live + Same Day Data