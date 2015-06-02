"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, May 31 2015

Cable ruled this past Sunday evening. A riveting new episode of Game of Thrones, titled "Hard Home," was the second-most-watched and highest-rated program on TV. The program pulled over 7 million total Live+SD viewers (up from last week’s total of 5.5 million) and a 3.4 Live+SD rating in the 18-49 demo (up from last Sunday’s 2.5 rating). A Sunday devoid of NBA playoffs action may have helped the Live+SD performance. Its lead-out, Silicon Valley (1.0), improved by two-tenths.

E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians (1.1) was the second-highest-rated program on television, up three-tenths from the previous Sunday.

A steady episode of Dateline (1.0) was the highest-rated and most-watched original program on Sunday broadcast.

Fellow NBC prime series A.D. The Bible Continues (.9) was the second-highest-rated original on broadcast, up two-tenths from the previous episode.

A 60 Minutes re-run scored a .8 rating in the key demo for CBS, and was the most-watched program on TV.

On FOX, the premiere of animated series, Golan the Insatiable pulled a poor .6 rating with adults 18-49 — though, with two-and-a-half hours of repeats leading up to it, expectations for the premiere were pretty low. Golan had a repeat of Family Guy as its lead-in, and was down two-tenths from that lead-in.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.