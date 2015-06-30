"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, June 28 2015

The BET Awards Show took top honors on Sunday night, and likely stole some thunder from ABC's Celebrity Family Feud (1.9), particularly with the 18-49 set. BET's annual ceremony pulled a 2.6 in the demo to go with 6.3 million viewers in total, numbers slightly down from the 2014 edition. Nevertheless, the telecast still ranks as cable's top awards show of 2015 in total viewers and adults 18-49, and is cable's second-highest-rated program of June.

Beyonce was the top winner of the night at the ceremony, which was broadcast from L.A. Live. Other big names included appearances from the cast of Empire, the Bad Boy anniversary reunion and Janet Jackson, who received the inaugural Ultimate Icon award.

Celebrity Family Feud lost one-half a point in the demo from the previous Sunday's season premiere. That said, it was still the second-highest-rated program of the night, and defeated all primetime competition in total viewers (8.3 million).

The premiere of Big Brother - Sundays (1.8), ABC's Battlebots (1.4), and HBO's True Detective (1.3) rounded out the top five. Battlebots, like Feud, also lost one-half point from the premiere. TD was down one-tenth in the demo versus the season premiere.

Sticking with HBO's new primetime slate - Ballers (.9) lost two-tenths in the demo, and The Brink (.6) lost one-tenth.

Moving to ad-supported cable - Discovery's Naked and Afraid (.9) improved by one-tenth in the demo, as did The Last Ship (.8) on TNT.

Food Network Star (.6) held steady, and E!'s Botched (.6) had a solid evening with a two-tenths improvement.

Other notable Sunday night performers included the series premiere of AMC's Humans (.5), Spike's Bar Rescue (.5), and a new episode of HGTV's Beachfront Bargain Hunt (.5).

