"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, June 21 2015

There was a ton of feuding across the cable and broadcast landscape in hopes of achieving the #1 spot. In the end, the Steve Harvey-hosted Celebrity Family Feud finished at the top of the heap. The premiere garnered a strong 2.4 rating among viewers 18-49, a 2.9 in the 25-54 demo and almost 8.7 million viewers in total. The original, syndicated version of Family Feud is currently on a tear in the world of Daytime TV. The celebrity-themed version appears to have translated quite nicely into the primetime environment.

Feud looks to be a positive lead-in to fellow game show Battlebots. The series premiere lost a half point from its lead-in, but a 1.9 among viewers 18-49 is definitely nothing to scoff at.

Also on broadcast was the exciting final round of The 115th U.S. Open Championship, televised on FOX for the first time. Held at Chambers Bay Golf Course near Seattle, Masters champ Jordan Spieth took the title, earning his second straight major victory of the year in dramatic fashion. Coverage of the final round kicked off at 2pm ET, averaging a 1.3 18-49 rating in primetime along with 6.7 million viewers in total over its 8+ hour telecast. The previous year's U.S. Open on NBC averaged a .9 in the 18-49 demo and less than over 4.6 million total viewers.

The P2+ average of this year's U.S. Open was second-most on the evening, only behind Celebrity Family Feud.

The top-rated cable program in primetime was the premiere of anthology series True Detective. The HBO juggernaut returned to primetime with a 1.4 Live+SD rating to go with 3.2 million total Live+SD viewers in the 9pm slot. The season 1 finale pulled a 1.6 Live+SD rating in the demo, but the season 1 premiere (January 2014) earned a 1.0.

Ballers took the baton from True Detective and ran with it. The new Entourage-esque series pulled a 1.1 rating in the demo, superior to what Silicon Valley has been averaging in the 10pm slot with Game of Thrones as its lead-in. Impressive performance by Ballers. HBO's new political comedy The Brink, starring Jack Black and Tim Robbins, pulled a .7 in the 18-49 demo, down four-tenths from its lead-in.

The season 2 premiere of TNT's The Last Ship got off to a slow start, earning a .7 in the demo and less than 3 million viewers in total. It got beat rather handily by True Detective in the 9pm hour.

Having to go up against US Open Golf (which of course won't be the case every Sunday), along with the myriad other viewing options on broadcast and cable, made for a tough start to last summer's most-watched new cable series.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.