"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, June 14 2015

Another riveting NBA Finals contest led to yet another win for ABC in primetime. The Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors defeated a depleted LeBron James-led Cavaliers squad to take a 3-2 series lead going into tonight’s potential Game 6 clincher in Cleveland. The game pulled 20.9 million viewers in total to go with its 7.6 rating in the core demo.

That said, it will be interesting to see the game’s quarter-hour ratings because HBO scored some ratings magic of its own on in the 9-10pm hour. One of television’s most talked-about season finales in some time, Sunday night’s episode pulled a 4.1 P 18-49 rating and over 8.1 million total viewers. The 4.1 is up four-tenths from the season’s penultimate episode, and it’s extremely likely time-shifted data will cause the season finale viewing numbers to skyrocket even higher.

The 8.1 million Live+SD viewers is a series-high.

Silicon Valley (1.1) held steady in its season finale despite a massive performance by its lead-in.

E!’s Botched (.7) and Food Network’s Food Network Star 11 shared the title of ad-supported cable’s top-rated primetime program of the night. Both programs grew two-tenths from the previous Sunday.

Discovery’s Naked and Afraid (.6) dropped two-tenths in the demo.

A.D. The Bible Continues (.7) held steady, and FOX’s Golan The Insatiable (.6) improved by a tenth.

