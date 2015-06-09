"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, June 07 2015

LeBron James played the role of superhero on Sunday evening, leading his Cleveland Cavaliers to a game two victory over the Golden State Warriors. The series is now tied at one game apiece with game three tonight in Cleveland.

Game two destroyed the Sunday competition, ratings-wise, averaging 19.2 million viewers and a 7.4 rating in the core 18-49 demo. These numbers are significantly up from game one’s 6.9 rating in the demo.

Taking the #2 spot in the demo (and the #1 entertainment series of the evening) was Game of Thrones. The season’s penultimate episode pulled a 3.7 Live+SD rating in the demo, up three-tenths of a point from the previous week. This is rather impressive considering the episode had to deal with the NBA Finals, a program which pulls a similar demographic.

HBO was also home to the second-highest-rated program on cable. A solid performance by Game of Thrones boosted Silicon Valley one-tenth in the demo (1.1) and around 100,000 viewers in total (1.9 million Live+SD).

All of the increased competition did not help the Tony Awards. CBS' annual telecast of the best on Broadway was down a touch from last year's audience — averaging 6.5 million viewers, off from 7 million in 2014. The advertiser-friendly demo of adults 18-49 is where the telecast really fell, down two-tenths of a point to a 1.0 rating, which is quite close to a series low.

The Tonys grabbed more total viewers than a special episode of Dateline (“My Kid Would Never Do That”), but tied the program in the 18-49 demo and fell to Dateline in P 25-54.

The rest of NBC’s Sunday drama block: A.D.: The Bible Continues (.7) fell two-tenths of a point ahead of a steady American Odyssey (.4).

On FOX, A new Golan the Insatiable took a .5 in the 18-49 demo, losing three-tenths of its 9pm Family Guy lead-in (which was a re-run).

Discovery’s Naked and Afraid dropped two-tenths in the demo (.8), but remained the #3 program on cable.

