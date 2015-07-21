"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, July 19 2015

Mexico stunned Costa Rica in an epic Gold Cup quarterfinal match, and American television viewers took notice. The match, which kicked off on Univision at 7:30pm ET, won the night across both English and Spanish language broadcast and cable with a 2.1 demo rating. The match edged Sunday night juggernauts Celebrity Family Feud (2.0), and a struggling Big Brother (1.8) in the advertiser-friendly demographic.

Can international soccer matches continue to attract the 18-49 demo during primetime? The U.S. will play Jamaica in the first Gold Cup semifinal match at 6pm on Wednesday night. That match will be followed by Panama vs Mexico at 9pm, a match that has the potential to beat the demo rating scored by Mexico/Costa Rica this past Sunday. It will be interesting to see what happens.

Celebrity Family Feud was the most-watched show of the night, but down one-tenth from the previous Sunday. Big Brother lost two-tenths from the previous Sunday.

Univision's Aqui Y Ahora (Here and Now) received a four-tenths of a point boost from the soccer match, grabbing a 1.4 rating in the 18-49 demo.

ABC's Battlebots (1.3) took fifth in the demo, up one-tenth from the previous Sunday.

The 10pm episode of Naked and Afraid XL (1.2) was Sunday night's top-rated cable program, followed by True Detective (1.0) and the original Naked and Afraid (.9). XL held steady with the previous Sunday. T.D. fell one-tenth in the demo. Ballers (.8) held steady.

The Strain (.7) dropped one-tenth of a point on FX, and Food Network Star (.7) improved two-tenths.

TNT's The Last Ship (.7) held steady, and won cable in total viewers.

Basketball Wives LA (.6) improved one-tenth on VH1; and three-night event series Tut closed with a .4 demo score on Spike.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.