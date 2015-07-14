"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, July 12 2015

Celebrity Family Feud won primetime for a second consecutive night; but it’s fair to say that this win was a bit more impressive than the Saturday night victory. A new episode of perhaps the summer’s top new series drew a 2.1 rating in the demo to go with over 8.7 million total Live+SD viewers. Feud, which had been struggling a bit in recent weeks, was up one-half of a ratings point from the previous Sunday, when it had to deal with The FIFA Women’s World Cup Final on FOX. The episode edged CBS’ Big Brother (2.0), which was up three-tenths from the previous Sunday. Gold Cup soccer on Univision (1.8) took third in the demo. ABC’s Battlebots (1.2) took fourth, followed by Naked and Afraid XL (1.2) on Discovery.

True Detective (1.1) held steady on HBO, yet remains down from its season 1 performance. Ballers (.8) also held steady in the 18-49 demo.

On VH1, season 4 of Basketball Wives opened to a 1.0 in the demo. Love & Hip Hop Atlanta 4 (.9) is generally a Monday night powerhouse for the network, but served as a Sunday night lead-in for Basketball Wives.

The Strain returned to FX with a .8 in the demo and 1.7 million viewers in total. Not exactly impressive numbers. Perhaps the premiere will benefit from time-shifted data going forward. Food Network Star (.5) dropped two-tenths from the previous Sunday.

TNT’s The Last Ship was the most-watched program on cable, earning 3 million total viewers. It was up in total viewers from the previous Sunday, but still trails its rookie season averages.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

