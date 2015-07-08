"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, July 05 2015

The US Women's National Team defeated Japan on Sunday afternoon to win their third FIFA Women's World Cup Final. The match, which kicked off before broadcast primetime hours, ended up pulling a 7 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and over 22.3 million viewers in total. It was easily the most-watched TV program of the week, and is one of the highest-rated sporting events of the year to-date, putting up numbers in the same ballpark (or shall I say pitch) as The NBA Finals. The award ceremony, which started in broadcast prime at approximately 9:18pm ET, averaged over 10.1 million total viewers and a 3.4 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Sunday night's primetime powers struggled a bit as the July 4th weekend came to a close.

CBS' presentation of Big Brother finished a distant second, scoring a 1.7 rating in the key demo to go with just under 5 million Live+SD viewers in total. The telecast was down one-tenth from the previous Sunday edition.

Celebrity Family Feud (1.6) also dropped off on ABC, down three-tenths of a point from the previous week. The program seems to be losing momentum after a scorching hot start. Battlebots also felt the effects of a down Feud, falling two-tenths from the previous week.

Rounding out the top five for the evening was the return of Shark Week on Discovery. Monster Mako and Island Of The Mega Shark aired at 10 and 9pm, respectively. Mako grabbed a 1.5 in the demo, successfully building on its Mega Shark lead-in (1.4) by one-tenth. Shark Trek, which kicked off the Week at 8pm, pulled a 1.1 in the demo, meaning the Shark Week audience grew as the night continued.

HBO's True Detective earned a 1.1 rating in the demo, down two-tenths from the previous Sunday, and Ballers (.8) fell one-tenth.

On TNT, The Last Ship (.7) dropped one-tenth as well.

On a positive note, audiences still seemed to be hungry and thirsty because Food Network Star (.7) improved one-tenth from the previous Sunday episode, as did Bar Rescue (.6) on Spike.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.