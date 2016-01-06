"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, January 3 2016

Overnights

NBC Sunday Night Football ended its season with a bang, as the Vikings victory over the Packers in the de-facto NFC North Championship Game hauled in an impressive 7.9 rating in adults 18-49 and over 24.3 million viewers.

That total viewers figure is up +17% from the 2014 finale.

from the 2014 finale. The series posted its most-watched and highest-rated season of all time.

60 Minutes was the #1 entertainment program of the evening, benefiting from late-running NFL action on CBS.

60 Minutes earned a 2.8 average among adults 18-49 and over 15.3 million total viewers.

The Simpsons was primetime's second-highest-rated program, also benefiting from an NFL overrun/The OT (though obviously not to the extent that 60 Minutes did).

The Simpsons averaged a 2.0 in adults and 4.4 million total viewers.

New Fox sitcom Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life got off to a relatively slow start in the 8:30 p.m. half hour, earning a 1.2 in 18-49 and 2.6 million total viewers.

The premiere lost a good chunk of its lead-in.

This young, male-skewing sitcom has "time-shifting" written all over it, but just how much will the program benefit from live + 3 / live + 7 data? We'll see

Family Guy defeated a special edition of Undercover Boss in the 9 p.m. slot among adults 18-49 (1.7 versus 1.6). Boss predictably defeated Family Guy in 25-54 and total viewers.

Family Guy out-performed its Cooper Barrett lead-in by a significant margin.

Bordertown didn't lose quite as much of its Family Guy lead-in. The new Seth McFarlane animated comedy premiered to a 1.1 in the demo and 2.3 million total viewers.

Cable Nightly Top 10 Originals (Adults 18-49%)

Bravo - The Real Housewives of Atlanta (1.4) E! - Keeping up with the Kardashians (1.2) Discovery's Alaska: The Last Frontier (0.8) TLC's Long Island Medium (0.6) Food Network - Worst Cooks, season 8 (0.5) Bravo - Newlyweds: The First Year (0.5) A&E - Hoarders 9 p.m. (0.5) A&E - Hoarders 10 p.m. (0.5) HGTV - Carribbean Life (0.4) HGTV - Beachfront Bargain Hunt (0.4)

