Top 100 Shows: Sunday, December 6 2015 (Overnights)

It was a very different Sunday night without The Walking Dead.

NBC's Sunday Night Football dominated the evening despite being down week-to-week.

Fox's late afternoon NFL game provided a boost to the network's primetime programming, including The Simpsons ( 2.3 ), Brooklyn Nine Nine ( 1.7 ) and Family Guy ( 1.7 ).The Simpsons and Brooklyn Nine were steady with their 11/22 episodes, which is the last time those shows had an NFL lead-in. Family Guy was up one tenth of a point from that 11/22 episode.These were the three highest-rated entertainment programs of the evening.

), Brooklyn Nine Nine ( ) and Family Guy ( ).The Simpsons and Brooklyn Nine were steady with their 11/22 episodes, which is the last time those shows had an NFL lead-in. Family Guy was up one tenth of a point from that 11/22 episode.These were the three highest-rated entertainment programs of the evening. Bravo should be pleased with the performance of Sunday night's of Real Housewives of Atlanta.RHOA was the highest-rated cable program of the evening (1.4), even beating out broadcast series Once Upon a Time (1.3), Blood and Oil (0.9) and Quantico (1.2) as well as Fox's Last Man on Earth (1.35) in P 18-49 viewers.RHOA has climbed one tenth of a point in the demo each of the past three weeks.The ABC trio was even with last week in P 18-49, but all three were up in average total audience.

ABC Family's presentation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas ( 1.2 ) was the #2 cable program of the night in P 18-49.

) was the #2 cable program of the night in P 18-49. It was a strong evening for Keeping Up with the Kardashians ( 1.1 ), as the program was up two tenths from its 11/29 episode.

), as the program was up two tenths from its 11/29 episode. AMC's Into the Badlands struggled without its The Walking Dead lead-in, dropping from a 2.5 P 18-49 rating on 11/29 to a 1.1 rating on 12/6.

P 18-49 rating on 11/29 to a rating on 12/6. Discovery's Alaska: The Last Frontier was cable's #1 program in overall viewers, improving by +400,000 viewers (3.2 million on 12/6 versus 2.8 million on 11/29).

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data