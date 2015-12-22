"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, December 20 2015

Overnights

Per usual, NBC Sunday Night Football won the night for the Peacock, though ratings for Cardinals versus Eagles were down from the Patriots versus Texans matchup on December 14. How did ratings for a bizarre edition of the Miss Universe pageant compare? How about Sunday night's season premiere of Undercover Boss? Cable ratings? Let's find out:

BROADCAST

NBC – NBC's 7:30-11 p.m. averages currently rank the network #1 for Sunday night among ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox in every key measure – adults 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

• NBC Sunday Night Football, which featured an Arizona Cardinals win over the Philadelphia Eagles, averaged a 6.1 in adults 18-49, down from last week's 7.0 in the final live + same days.

CBS – Good news for the Eye: CSI: Cyber managed to hit a season-high in adults 18-49, up 38%. Due to NFL overrun, Madam Secretary was pre-empted.

• At 8 p.m., 60 Minutes averaged 12.7 million viewers, and a 2.7 in adults 18-49, +73% from last week.

• At 9 p.m., the season premiere of Undercover Boss averaged 7.5 million viewers, and a 1.6 in adults 18-49.

• The premiere special is down one tenth from last year's Sunday premiere special (12/14/14, 1.7)

• At 10 p.m. the fall finale of CSI: Cyber averaged 6.2 million viewers (+4% from 5.9 million), and a 1.1 in adults 18-49 (currently +38% from 0.8).

Fox – The 2015 Miss Universe Pageant aired last night on Fox, and the event provided its viewers with one of the most bizarre endings to a competition you'll ever see. Host Steve Harvey announced the wrong winner at the end of Sunday night's show and was forced to make an embarrassing apology.

• Steve Harvey's faux pas may have been all the rage last night on social media, but the special itself only averaged a 1.6 live + same day rating, down over from last year in adults 18-49 (2.0 on 1/25/15, NBC) and drew just 5.6 million total viewers.

ABC – The Alphabet aired a rebroadcast of a special The Sound of Music: Sing-a-Long from 7–11 p.m.

• The Sound of Music: Sing-a-Long averaged a 1.0 in adults 18-49 and 4.8 million total viewers.

CABLE

The Real Housewives of Atlanta was the #1 program of the night in adults 18-49, with yet another ABC Family 25 Days of Christmas movie right behind: Elf (1.0).

Into the Badlands was the third highest-rated cable series of the night (behind RHOA and KUWTK), despite a sub-1 live+sd rating in adults 18-49.

Homeland performed well in its season finale relative to the penultimate episode and the previous season finale.

Top 10 Cable Originals of the Night (A 18-49%)

Bravo - The Real Housewives of Atlanta (1.4) / even E! - Keeping Up with the Kardashians (0.9) even AMC - Into the Badlands (0.8) / down two tenths Discovery - Alaska: The Last Frontier (0.8) / up one tenth Showtime - Homeland (0.7) season finale / up one tenth TLC - Jill & Jessa: Counting On (0.7) / down one tenth Hallmark Channel - Christmas Land (0.6) Food Network - Holiday Baking Champion (0.5) / even Bravo - Watch What Happens Live (0.5) TNT - The Librarians (0.5)

The Hallmark Channel original holiday movie Christmas Land was the #1 cable program of the night in total viewers (4.2 million).

Sunday Overnights

(Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data)

