"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, August 30 2015

It was an extremely eventful Sunday night, particularly on cable. AMC's Fear The Walking Dead returned for its second episode, and MTV televised the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. Both programs were significantly down from their most recent installments, perhaps due to each other.

Fear The Walking Dead (4.1) was down eight-tenths of a demo point from its premiere, and lost around 2 million total viewers (8.2 million). That said, it was still #1 overall.

The 2015 VMAs may have destroyed social media records, but linear viewership of the event was less than stellar. The telecast earned a 2.6 rating in the P 18-49 demo after the 2014 edition pulled a 4.2 in the demo. The telecast grabbed a total of 5.03 million viewers, down from the 8.3 million who tuned into last year's edition.

The 2015 VMAs was televised on 10 different Viacom networks (including MTV) and brought in a combined total of 9.8 million viewers. The 2014 VMAs aired on only 4 different Viacom networks (including MTV) and pulled in a combined 10.3 million viewers.

Broadcast brought the heat as well, with the Peacock airing NFL preseason football during primetime, CBS televising Big Brother and ABC airing Bachelor in Paradise. It's also conceivable that these programs played a role in the declining ratings of Fear and the VMAs.

On NBC, Arizona versus Oakland earned a 2.4 demo rating and 7.5 million total viewers.

Big Brother (2.2) actually improved by two-tenths in the 18-49 demo, and Bachelor in Paradise held steady.

Sunday top-rated primetime cable series, Discovery's Naked and Afraid XL (.9) was down two-tenths in the demo. TNT's The Last Ship (.8) moved up one-tenth.

100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.