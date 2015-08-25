"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, August 23 2015

It appears that the Sunday night cable and broadcast competition will have much to fear for the foreseeable future. AMC's Fear The Walking Dead premiered this past Sunday to the strongest Live+SD audience for a series premiere in cable history: 10.1 million. The series premiere also averaged a 4.9 Live+SD rating in the 18-49 demo, more than doubling second place Big Brother (2.0), which was broadcast's top-rated program of the evening but down one-tenth from the previous week.

A special episode of Talking Dead (1.95) led into the series premiere, finishing second in the demo among all cable programming, and third overall.

NFL preseason action on FOX rounded out the night's top five, and lifted FOX to 3rd place overall for this past week. ABC finished 4th among the big four.

Speaking of ABC - Bachelor in Paradise (1.3) was steady among 18-49, but up 200,000 total viewers overall (4.2 million). The program led into a 10pm special Katrina: 10 Years After The Storm.

Other noteworthy cable programs included Discovery's Naked and Afraid XL (steady with its last original two weeks ago), HBO's Ballers (which dropped one-tenth in its season finale), and TNT's The Last Ship (steady).

100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

