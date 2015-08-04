"Top 100 Shows" - Sunday, August 02 2015

A Sunday free of soccer, or perhaps more importantly, a Sunday without ABC’s dynamic duo of Celebrity Family Feud and Battlebots paved the way for a Big Brother victory. The CBS reality mainstay pulled a steady 1.9 rating in the 18-49 demo, eight tenths ahead of its nearest competition: Bachelor in Paradise, which earned an iffy 1.1 rating in the demo in its season premiere. Bachelor in Paradise led into a new 10pm episode of Save My Life (.8) which fell one-tenth of a point from last week.

Taking the #3 spot in the 18-49 demo among all broadcast programming was an American Ninja Warrior re-run on NBC (.9), along with a 60 Minutes re-run (.9) which led into Big Brother.

It may have been a quiet evening for broadcast, but the opposite was true over on cable, at least from a ratings perspective.

I Am Cait was cable’s top-rated program last week, earning a 1.2 Live+SD 18-49 rating, the strongest series premiere score for any cable reality show this year, including Lip Sync Battle.

Episode two was a relative disaster, with the program losing half of its audience in the demo and in total.

Finishing first in the 18-49 category was Discovery’s Naked and Afraid XL, which edged the competition with a 1.1 rating in the demo.

True Detective earned a steady 1.0 rating in the demo, good enough for second place in the demo.

Food Network Star continues to perform well this season, moving up one-tenth of a point from the previous week. The Last Ship also improved by one tenth, while Ballers lost one-tenth. Each of the three grabbed a .8 rating in the demo.

VH1’s Basketball Wives: LA and FX’s The Strain both held steady with a .6 in the demo. ESPNMLB Sunday Night Baseball (up two-tenths) and Spike’s Bar Rescue (up one-tenth) also grabbed a .6.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

