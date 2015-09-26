"Top 100 Shows" - Saturday, September 26 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

Fox College Football scored a rare win over Saturday Night Football on ABC.Fox College Football featured Utah's historic win over Oregon, while ABC's telecast of fellow Pac-12 conference members UCLA and Arizona did not perform well. The 2.4 million total viewers UCLA/Arizona hauled in represented a 1 million total viewer decline from the previous week's telecast of Stanford/USC. Viewership for Saturday Night Football on ABC has declined on a week-to-week basis since the September 5th season premiere.

The 10:30pm ET presentation of ESPN College Football Primetime featured USC vs. Arizona State. The telecast was essentially even with ABC's 8pm ET presentation of UCLA/Arizona in the demos, but ESPN's telecast was slightly down from ABC's in average total viewers.

Both games were significantly down from the 7.6 million viewers who tuned into Alabama/Ole Miss on ESPN last Saturday night.

Looks like Pac-12 football and Saturday night primetime don't mix.

Boxing returned to primetime on Saturday as the PBC on NBC pulled a .6 P18-49 rating, and 2.2 million total viewers. Primetime boxing fell to college football in the demos, but was essentially even in average total viewers.

The season 29 premiere of CBS' 48 Hours (.9) was the #1 entertainment program of the night among viewers 18-49, and TV's most-watched program across all demos.

Disney Channel's presentation of the feature film Toy Story 2 was the #1 primetime cable telecast of the night, pulling 3.1 million total viewers.

Lastly, BBC America's Doctor Who drew 1.1 million total viewers in the second episode of the season, a figure that's almost half of last Saturday's season premiere.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data