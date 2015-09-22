"Top 100 Shows" - Saturday, September 19 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

Doctor Who is far from a mystery these days. The season 9 premiere of the acclaimed BBC America series finished as the top-rated cable entertainment program of the night. The season premiere beat primetime college football on Fox in the P18-49 demo. The game featured BYU vs. UCLA, two ranked teams.

The series finale of the the iconic Spanish language variety program Sabado Gigante earned an impressive 1.1 Live+SD rating in the demo, making it the #1 broadcast entertainment program of the night. It was also one of the most-watched cable programs of the night, earning 3.4 million total Live+SD viewers.

Sabado Gigante actually bested Saturday Night College Football on ABC in the 18-49 demographic (1.1). That game featured an upstart Stanford squad defeating a favored USC team, a game apparently few were interested in. The opening week game earned a 2.7 demo rating, followed by the 2.5 rating average hauled in by the September 12th telecast.

But college football still won the evening. College Football Primetime on ESPN finished #1 across in the key demos and total viewers (2.8 rating, 7.6 million total viewers). Similar to the Stanford/USC game, this game featured an Ole Miss upset victory over the #2 team in the nation: Alabama. But unlike Stanford/USC, this was a far more compelling matchup to viewers, as the previous Saturday night's ESPN game (LSU and Mississippi State) only pulled a 1.1 in the demo and 3.1 million total viewers.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data