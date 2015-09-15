"Top 100 Shows" - Saturday, September 12 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts



College football reigned supreme for a second consecutive Saturday night. Week 2 of Saturday Night Football on ABC featured a Michigan State win over Oregon. The game pulled a 2.5 rating among viewers 18-49 and 7.9 million viewers in total. These numbers are slightly down from the opening Saturday night game of the season (Alabama/Wisconsin): 2.7 P18-49 and 8 million total viewers.

ESPN also aired college football on Saturday night, as LSU/Mississippi State pulled a rather pedestrian 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.1 million total viewers.

CBS’ 48 Hours was the most-watched and tied for the highest-rated entertainment program of the night, pulling a .7 among viewers 18-49 and 4.5 million total viewers. These numbers are up from the previous Saturday’s.

Univision’s Sabado Gigante was slightly up in total viewers this past Saturday (2 million versus 1.9 million on 9/5).

NBC Sports Network aired NASCAR Sprint Cup action in primetime. TBS and Adult Swim aired Big Bang and American Dad re-runs. ABC Family and FX aired feature films.

Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger was the most-watched cable entertainment program of the night (2.1 million Live+SD viewers).