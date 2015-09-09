"Top 100 Shows" - Saturday, September 05 2015

ABC returned to the gridiron with its Saturday night powerhouse franchise: Saturday Night Football on ABC. The game, which was played in Arlington, Texas, featured an Alabama Crimson Tide victory over the Wisconsin Badgers. The contest pulled a 2.7 Live+SD rating among the 18-49 demo. It was not only the top-rated telecast of the night, but the top-rated primetime telecast of the week.

Notre Dame Football returned to NBC in primetime. The team's opening game of the year, which turned out to be a relatively easy win over the University of Texas, hauled in a 1.2 demo rating and 4.1 million viewers in total.

A re-run of 48 Hours (.6) was tied for top-rated entertainment program of the evening, along with re-runs of American Dad and The Big Bang Theory, along with a new, slightly-boosted episode of Sabado Gigante on Univision (.6). 48 Hours was the most-watched entertainment program of the night (3.8 million viewers).

HGTV's House Hunters Renovation was the most-watched cable entertainment original of the night, with a 1.4 million total viewer count which is slightly down from the previous Saturday's installment.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (Based on Live+SD Data)