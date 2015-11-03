"Top 100 Shows" - Saturday, October 31 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

Ratings for Game 4 of the 2015 World Series were far from spooky for Fox.

The Kansas City Royals' stunning Game 4 win over the New York Mets drew a 3.4 rating in P18-49 and almost 13.6 million viewers, making it by far the top-rated and most-watched program of Halloween night.

Despite having to go up against The World Series, Saturday Night Football on ABC ( 1.7 ) was up versus the previous week. The game, which featured a close Notre Dame win over Temple, averaged 6 million viewers, up from the 5.3 million who tuned into Ohio State vs. Rutgers. Having Notre Dame in primetime never hurts.

SNL Halloween was the top-rated entertainment program of the night in P18-49, barely edging 48 Hours in the demo (but not in Total Viewers).

Speaking of the CBS mainstay, 48 Hours ( .7 ) had a poor evening by its standards, falling three-tenths of a point in P18-49. The 10/24 episode brought in 5.6 million viewers, and the Halloween night episode grabbed 4.4 million .

NBC's Dateline Mystery ( .6 ) also fell from last week, down two-tenths of a point in P18-49. The episode averaged 3.9 million viewers, whereas the 10/24 episode grabbed 5.1 million .

AMC's Fearfest ( .5 ) was up one-tenth from the previous Saturday night in P18-49.

Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures ( .4) was also up one-tenth in P18-49.

BBC America's Doctor Who (.2) lost almost half of its total Live+SD audience from the 10/24 original episode.

