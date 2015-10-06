"Top 100 Shows" - Saturday, October 03 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

Notre Dame Football is a national brand that traditionally brings the masses to their television sets, especially during primetime viewing hours. Saturday Night Football on ABC televised an exciting matchup between the Fighting Irish and the victorious host Clemson Tigers, drew just below a 2.4 rating in the 18-49 demo. With a total of over 7.6 million Live+SD viewers, it was also the most-watched program across Saturday primetime.

CBS' 48 Hours was the top-rated entertainment program of the night, averaging a .75 in the 18-49 demo, down by one-tenth from the previous Saturday, and -600,000 total Live+SD viewers.

HBO's presentation of the feature film American Sniper was the top-rated and most-watched program on cable, finishing tied with ESPN College Football Scoreboard and Fox College Football in P18-49 ratings.

The Peacock aired multiple Saturday Night Live-themed specials in primetime.

Ghost Adventures returned to Travel Channel, and was cable's top-rated Saturday primetime program (non-sport/special). The Hallmark Channel original movie Autumn Speaks, A&E's O.J. Simpson-themed special OJ Speaks, BBC America's Doctor Who, and Spike's Jail: Las Vegas, the Nickelodeon duo of Henry Danger and rookie Game Shakers were other notable cable programs which aired on Saturday night.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data