"Top 100 Shows" - Saturday, November 7 2015

It was a big night for college football. The most highly-anticipated game of the season to-date featured rivals LSU and Alabama.

CBS' primetime telecast of the game (The Home Depot SEC on CBS) grabbed a 3.6 rating in P18-49, which is actually up from what Game 4 of World Series hauled in for Fox last Saturday (3.4). That said, the World Series Game 4 dominated LSU/Alabama in P25-54 and Total Viewers, which means that the college football viewer generally skews younger than the playoff baseball viewer.

Saturday Night Football on ABC struggled against its SEC on CBS competition.

Minnesota and Ohio State only hauled a 1.2 in P18-49 and 4.7 million viewers. These numbers are down from what Notre Dame and Temple averaged on October 31 (1.7 P18-49 / 7 million viewers), and the 5.3 million viewers who tuned into Ohio State and Rutgers the previous Saturday.

48 Hours, traditionally Saturday night's top series, was on hiatus this past week as a result of CBS college football in primetime.

Despite not having competition from 48 Hours, NBC's Dateline Mystery was even with last week in P18-49/Total Viewers.

On Cable, Hallmark Channel original movies Ice Sculpture Christmas (8pm) and Matchmaker Santa (10pm) were #1 and #2 in Total Viewers

Other notable programs which aired in primetime this past Saturday include the movie Tangled on ABC Family, and Arizona at USC on ESPN (College Football Primetime).

