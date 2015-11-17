"Top 100 Shows" - Saturday, November 14 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

CBS televised the second Democratic debate this past Saturday evening. The debate was the lowest-rated and least-watched of 2015, even dwarfed by Fox Business Network's GOP debate that aired the previous Tuesday.

The Dem debate telecast averaged a 1.7 in P 18-49 and 8.55 million viewers, making it the most-watched program of the night.

The telecast didn't finish #1 in P 18-49 or 25-54. That honor to Saturday Night Football, which featured Big 12 rivals Oklahoma and Baylor.

Oklahoma and Baylor averaged a 1.9 in P 18-49 and a 2.2 in P 25-54. Those figures are up from ABC's most-recent installment of Saturday Night Football (Minnesota vs. Ohio State). That game happened to go up against LSU vs. Alabama on CBS, which pulled a 3.4 in P 18-49.

The Democratic debate averaged half the P 18-49 audience that LSU/Alabama did on the network last Saturday night.

To be fair, the last time a GOP debate telecast went up against a sporting event (The World Series), it also fell in the demos but won in Total Viewers. It will be interesting to see if the debate receives any boost from time-shifting data.

CABLE

Holiday time is approaching and Hallmark Channel is already dominating the Saturday night cable landscape.

I'm Not Ready for Christmas was the most-watched cable program of the night, bringing in 3.6 million viewers. That figure is up from the 3.3 million who tuned into the previous Saturday 8pm Hallmark premiere Ice Sculpture Christmas.