"Top 100 Shows" - Saturday, June 27 2015

From the Copa America lifting Bein Sports to relevance in June, to The Women's World Cup giving Fox Sports 1 a primetime boost, soccer has been scoring significant ratings in recent weeks. Univision's presentation of a friendly between Mexico and Costa Rica was the top-rated program of the evening (.9). The up and coming Costa Rican squad tied CONCACAF powerhouse Mexico 2-2.

It was a re-run filled evening across broadcast and the bigger cable networks. TBS' and NBC aired re-runs of Big Bang and American Ninja Warrior, respectively. ABC aired a repeat of In An Instant, and CBS' aired a re-run of 48 Hours (.6), the latter of which was steady with the previous Saturday night repeat.

HBO televised the 2014 assassin-themed film John Wick (.7), which starred Keanu Reeves.

Episode 4 of Starz' original drama Power (.5) held steady in the demo, and TNT's presentation of The Dark Knight Rises also pulled a .5 among viewers 18-49.

Nickelodeon's Thundermans was the most-watched cable original of the night (2.4 million total P2+).

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

