"Top 100 Shows" - Saturday, June 20 2015

It was a sports-filled Saturday evening on broadcast. The PBC on NBC and the third round of The US Open on FOX shared top honors in primetime when it came to viewers 18-49 (.7). Round 3 was up two-tenths from Round 2, which took place in Friday primetime.

The previous installment of The PBC on NBC (April) scored a .8 in the 18-49 demo, and the premiere telecast in March pulled a 1.0.

Golf edged its boxing competition in the 25-54 demo (1.0 versus .9), and in total viewership during the daypart (2.3 million total viewers for The PBC and 4.2 million total viewers for Round 3 of the US Open).

CBS aired a re-run of 48 Hours, which earned a .6 in the 18-49 demo and a 1.0 among viewers 25-54. The re-run was steady in the 25-54 demo versus the previous Saturday's episode, also a re-run.

Episode 3 of Starz' rising drama Power pulled a .5 in the 18-49 demo, on-par with the previous original episode. The 1.1 million total viewer figure is also on-par with the previous Saturday night installment. Power was the top-rated cable original on Saturday evening.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

