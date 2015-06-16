"Top 100 Shows" - Saturday, June 13 2015

The Peacock’s presentation of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals was the top-rated program on Saturday night. Chicago's victory over Tampa Bay garnered a 1.7 rating in the demo, down two-tenths from the previous Saturday’s game (Game 2). This decline isn’t particularly surprising though, considering mid-series games tend to rate lower than early or series-clinching contests. Game 3 (Monday) pulled a 1.4 in the demo, and Game 4 (Wednesday) pulled a 1.3, both of which were on NBCSN.

Game 5 also didn’t have The Belmont Stakes lead-in that Game 2 had on the previous Saturday.

Finishing a distant second in the 18-49 demo was CBS’ 48 Hours, which earned a steady .7 rating.

FOX Saturday baseball held steady with a .5 in the 18-49 demo, a .6 among viewers 25-54 and over 2.2 million viewers in total.

Starz provided TV with the #1 Saturday night program on cable. Episode 2 of the premium pay cabler's hit drama Power earned a .5 in the 18-49 demo and over 1.1 million Live+SD viewers in total. The season’s second episode lost one-tenth in the demo from last Saturday’s season premiere.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.