"Top 100 Shows" - Saturday, June 06 2015

On NBC, Game Two of The Stanley Cup Finals between Tampa Bay and Chicago was Saturday night's #1 program in primetime, scoring a 1.9 in the demo and over 6.5 million viewers in total. The demo score is even with that of Game 1, but the second game scored 1 million more total viewers than the first, perhaps assisted by its Belmont Stakes lead-in.

The aforementioned Belmont Stakes, with a start time of 6:22pm ET, pulled 18.6 million total viewers and a 3.25 rating among viewers 18-49. TV viewers across America were enthralled by American Pharoah, the first horse to win the sport's Triple Crown in 38 years.

CBS' 48 Hours was the top-rated original entertainment program of the evening (.7), up one-tenth from the previous Saturday night.

On HBO, the fight for the WBC middleweight crown (Miguel Cotto defeated Daniel Geale) was the most-watched cable program of the evening. The fight attracted 1.6 million total viewers and a .7 in the 18-49 demographic.

The season two premiere of Power on Starz was the #1 entertainment program on cable. The episode grabbed a .6 in the 18-49 demo and over 1.4 million Live+SD viewers in total. These are easily the strongest numbers in for a series premiere on Starz.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.