"Top 100 Shows" - Saturday, July 18 2015

It was a relatively quiet Saturday evening across the broadcast landscape, with repeats of CBS' 48 Hours finishing at the top of the heap.

Power was once again the top-rated cable program of the night, pulling a .5 among viewers 18-49 and a .7 in the 25-54 demo. These demo numbers are a touch down from the previous Saturday, but the average total viewer figure held steady. Will Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's comments about AT&T have any impact on ratings going forward? 50 Cent is an EP on the show.

Other noteworthy programs on Saturday night included ABC's telecast of the feature film Harry Potter - Chamber of Secrets (.5) at 8pm, a slightly-boosted original episode of HGTV's House Hunters Renovation (.4), and the return of Hell on Wheels, which also pulled a .4 18-49 Live+SD rating on AMC.

The Primetime Emmy-nominated Mythbusters pulled a .3 demo rating for Discovery.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

