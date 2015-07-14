"Top 100 Shows" - Saturday, July 11 2015

Saturday night was family night…at least at the top of the ratings heap. Back-to-back special episodes of Celebrity Family Feud took the night in the demo, with the 10pm installment grabbing a 1.0 and its 9pm lead-in earning a .9. Over on NBC, Dateline Mystery grabbed a .8 in the demo, and was the most-watched show of the evening (4.1 million total viewers).

Fox Saturday Baseball held steady with a .7 in the 18-49 demo, but improved in overall viewership by scoring 3 million persons 2+. Last week’s total viewer count was around 2.7 million.

Gold Cup soccer on UniMas tied FOX Saturday baseball in the demo (.7), but was doubled up in terms of total viewers, further establishing the fact that Spanish language broadcast TV not only skews younger than English language broadcast TV, but soccer continues to skew significantly younger than baseball.

Over on cable – HBO aired the feature film Horrible Bosses 2 in primetime, which tied yet another Shark Week program (Sharksanity 2) with a .6 rating in the demo.

Power was the top-rated original cable series on Saturday night once again. The Starz juggernaut also earned a .6 in the demo, one-tenth up from its last original episode back on June 27th.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.