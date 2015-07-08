"Top 100 Shows" - Saturday, July 04 2015

It's tough to get more American than our national pastime and fireworks. It should come as no surprise then that NBC's telecast of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks event was the #1 program on TV this past Independence Day, with FOX Saturday Baseball right behind.

Other than that, it was a pin-drop quiet night across the primetime landscape.

Univision aired a new episode of Sabado Gigante at 9pm (.4), steady with the previous Saturday installment.

CBS aired old episodes of recently-canceled series The Millers and The McCarthys.

NBC Sports Network aired a NASCAR Xfinity Race at 8:30p ET, a telecast that grabbed almost 1.6 million viewers in total.

AMC aired a marathon of the feature film Independence Day (.4). FX aired multiple movies in primetime, and Nick-At-Nite aired the popular feature film Full House in the 10:30p slot.

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

