"Top 100 Shows" - Saturday, January 2 2016

Overnights

College football kept on rolling this past weekend, with ESPN's presentation of the Alamo Bowl finishing as Saturday night's #1 program by a wide margin.

TCU's shocking, come-from-behind victory over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl averaged a 2.0 in adults 18-49 to go with 7.4 million viewers in total.

in adults 18-49 to go with viewers in total. NBC's Dateline Mystery was the #1 broadcast program on broadcast with a 0.9 average in adults 18-49 and 4.9 million total viewers.

average in adults 18-49 and total viewers. Other highly-rated Saturday night programs included the usual suspects: TBS' telecast of its prized acquisition The Big Bang Theory and 2 Broke Girls, American Dad and The Cleveland Show on Adult Swim, as well as repeats of CBS' 48 Hours, Crimetime Saturday, ABC's 20/20 (a special)

ABC Family, MTV, Comedy Central and TNT aired feature films in primetime, while Hallmark Channel aired an original made-for-TV movie Love in Paradise (the most-watched non-sports cable telecast of the night - 3.1 million viewers )

) There were a number of cable networks which did air original episodes of their primetime series: Discovery (Mythbusters); Animal Planet (Pitbulls & Parolees and Dr Dee: Alaska Vet); Investigation Discovery (Fatal Vows) and TLC (Sex Sent Me to the ER).

Fox Sports 1 aired UFC pay-per-view prelims at 8 p.m.

(Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live + Same Day Data)