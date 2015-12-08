Top 100 Shows: Saturday, December 5 2015 (Overnights)

College football's conference championships took over the primetime landscape. The Big Ten Conference title game between Michigan State and Iowa finished the evening #1 in all key measurements and overall viewers.

Michigan State's close victory over Iowa on Fox averaged a 3.0 in P 18-49 and almost 10 million viewers in total.

in P 18-49 and almost viewers in total. Taking second place was ABC's presentation of the ACC championship game between North Carolina and undefeated Clemson.Clemson remained undefeated, and the telecast averaged a 2.3 in P 18-49, 6.9 million viewers in total.

ABC Family's 25 Days of Christmas slate continues to resonate with the 18-49 demographic.Elf was cable's top-rated program on Saturday night, with its lead-in telecast of How the Grinch Stole Christmas finishing #2.

CBS' 48 Hours was the #1 broadcast entertainment program of the night in the key measurements and overall viewers.The 12/5 episode averaged a 1.0 in P 18-49 (up two tenths from 11/28) and 5 million viewers (+600,000 from 11/28).

NBC aired It's a Wonderful Life on Saturday night. The Christmas classic averaged a 0.6 in P 18-49, a 0.9 in P 25-54 and 3.4 million viewers overall.

