Top 100 Shows: Saturday, December 19 2015 (Overnights)

A special Saturday night edition of NFL Network's Thursday Night Football took the night in key demos despite having to go up against the Democratic debate on ABC.

TNF averaged a 2.4 among adults 18-49, a 2.8 in 25-54 and 7.4 million viewers in total.These figures are stronger than the most-recent edition of Thursday Night Football on NFL Network (12/17) which featured the Buccaneers and Rams: 2.0 in adults 18-49 and 6 million total viewers.

The ABC-hosted Democratic debate from New Hampshire finished second in adults 18-49 ( 1.3 ) and 25-54 ( 1.7 ), but the debate predictably skewed far older than football, because it was the most-watched program of the night ( 8 million total viewers) despite falling to TNF in the under-55 demos.The CBS-hosted Democratic debate on November 14th averaged a 1.7 in adults 18-49, a 1.8 in adults 25-54 and 8.6 million total viewers.Saturday's was the lowest-rated and least-watched debate of 2015.

As is generally the case on Saturday nights, event programming dominated. UFC Fight Night on Fox finished third in all key measurements ( 1.1 in adults 18-49 and 1.2 in adults 25-54).

There were other programs which scored more total viewers than the younger-skewing UFC Fight Night, which only averaged 2.8 million total.

These programs included the Hallmark Channel original movie A Christmas Melody, which was directed by and co-starring Mariah Carey. It was the most watched cable show of the night with 3.95 million viewers.

Re-runs of CBS' 48 Hours and Crimetime Saturday also brought in more total viewers than Fight Night, but very few of those viewers were under 50 (at least when compared against Fight Night).

Outside of Thursday Night Football and A Christmas Melody, it was a pretty quiet Saturday evening on cable.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on ABC Family was the top-rated cable entertainment program of the night with a 0.9 in the key demo.

The first weekend of college football bowl games didn't perform particularly well. The Camellia Bowl (Appalachian State vs. Ohio) and the New Mexico Bowl (Arizona vs. New Mexico) each scored a 0.5 for ESPN in adults 18-49.

