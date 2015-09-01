"Top 100 Shows" - Saturday, August 29 2015

CBS' presentation of an NFL preseason matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Diego Chargers was the top-rated and most-watched program of Saturday night (4.9 million total viewers). With a 1.3 rating in P 18-49, the game was the sole Saturday night primetime program to eclipse a 1 rating in the demo.

TBS aired its usual slew of Big Bang Theory re-runs, as did Adult Swim with American Dad.

Multiple networks aired feature films in primetime: ABC aired the animated Cars, Disney Channel aired Mulan, and TNT televised The Hobbit: Unexpected Journey.

ESPN's presentation of Premier Boxing Champions only managed to pull a .5 rating in P 18-49, to go with over 1.2 million viewers in total.

FOX aired re-runs of reality shows Home Free and Bullseye, and BET aired original movie Let The Church Say Amen in the 8pm slot.

100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.