"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, September 28 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers continue to attract viewers to their TVs in primetime. Monday Night Football, which saw the Rodgers-led Packers defeat the KC Chiefs, was the highest-rated program of the night. Not only did MNF defeat a struggling The Big Bang Theory in demo viewership, but it improved one-half of a demo point from last week.

CBS struggled last night. The aforementioned Big BangTheory slipped in episode two of season 9, losing almost a full demo point and 3 million total viewers from the season premiere. Scorpion (1.7) lost one-half of a point from its premiere, and rookie comedy Life in Pieces went from averaging over 11 million total viewers in its series premiere, to 8.7 million total viewers last night.

Big Bang still managed to finish as the night's most-watched program, but not by much.

The Voice (3.4) lost one-tenth of a demo point from last week's premiere, and fell by 300,000 average total viewers. Blindspot (2.6) lost one-half of a point, and fell from 10.6 million to 9.1 million average total viewers.

Gotham (1.6) held steady in the demo and in total viewers (4.6 million Live+SD), but Minority Report lost two-tenths in the demo and an additional 500,000 total viewers. Minority Report is the lowest-rated and least-watched of the broadcast rookies so far.

Castle (1.2) held steady for ABC, while Dancing With The Stars (1.6) fell two-tenths.

Simply put, Monday #2 of the 2015-2016 broadcast season failed to match premiere week.

VH1 and USA went head-to-head in the cable sphere on Monday night. VH1's Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (1.4) was the top-rated cable entertainment program of the night, holding steady in the demo. The 8pm edition of Raw, VH1's Black Ink Crew, She Got Game, and the 9/10pm editions of Raw followed in the cable hierarchy.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data