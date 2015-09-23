"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, September 21 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

The Season 9 premiere of The Big Bang Theory edged Monday Night Football on ESPN in average total viewers, (18.2 million) and perhaps more importantly, viewers 18-49 (4.7 rating). It was the #1 program of the night.

Interestingly, Big Bang was slightly up in total viewers from the Season 8 premiere, but down seven-tenths of a point among P18-49.

Monday Night Football was the #1 program on cable despite being down more than a point from last week's opener, and down one-half point from the 9/22/14 game.

The Voice finished second across broadcast, averaging a 3.5 in the demo and 12.4 million total viewers. The Fall 2014 premiere earned a 3.9 in the demo and and almost 13 million total viewers.

New scripted drama The Blindspot held onto a significant amount of its massive lead-in, able to grab a 3.1 in the 18-49 demo and 10.6 million viewers in total.

New CBS family comedy Life in Pieces struggled to keep its massive Big Bang Theory lead-in, particularly among viewers 18-49. It averaged a 2.6 rating, and 11.3 million total viewers.

The Season 2 premiere of scripted drama Scorpion held onto a good deal of its Life in Pieces lead-in, averaging a 2.2 18-49 rating and 11.1 million total viewers. The series premiere (9/23/15) earned a 3.2 in the demo and 13.8 million total viewers.

Dancing With The Stars predictably defeated Gotham in average total viewers, but surprisingly defeated one of Fox's few successful series in demo viewership. The season 2 premiere of Gotham earned a 1.6 in the demo. That's half of what last year's series premiere grabbed.

Minority Report struggled in its premiere off of a subpar lead-in from Gotham. The new Fox drama scored a 1.1 demo rating and 3.1 million total viewers, significantly down from the premiere scores of CBS' Life in Pieces and NBC's The Blindspot.

Similar to Minority Report, Castle lost a good deal of its Dancing With The Stars lead-in, earning a 1.2 demo rating in its season 8 premiere.

VH1's Love & Hip Hop Hollywood was cable's top-rated entertainment program of the night, followed by Raw, Black Ink Crew, and The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data