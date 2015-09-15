"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, September 14 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts



Monday Night Football on ESPN won the night. Interestingly, the 10pm ET game (Vikings vs. 49ers) out-performed the 7pm ET game (Eagles vs Falcons), both in the demos and in total viewers. The Eagles/Falcons was down from the comparable game last year (Giants/Lions) in total viewers, but up in the 18-49 demo. Vikings/49ers was way up from the comparable, late game last year (San Diego/Arizona).

In fact, Vikings/49ers (5.9 P18-49) was the highest-rated Monday Night game since the October 27th affair between the Cowboys and Redskins (6.9).

Monday night also marked the 21st season premiere of Dancing with The Stars. The telecast grabbed a 2.1 in the 18-49 demo, a 3.1 among viewers 25-54 and over 13.2 million viewers in total. These numbers are basically steady with the season 20 premiere. That said, the discrepancy between 18-49 viewership and total viewership continues to expand, as DWTS has become one of the oldest-skewing reality series on TV.

ABC aired a special titled Dancebattle America, which pulled a .9 in the 18-49 demo and over 5 million viewers in total.

Season 7 of American Ninja Warrior came to an extraordinary end last night. Not one, but two men beat the obstacle course. This marked the first time anyone had completed the entire course during the series’ seven-season run. Pro rock climber Isaac Caldiero completed all four stages of “Mt. Midoriyama” the quickest, and consequently earned the $1 million prize.

ANW also grabbed a 2.1 rating in the 18-49 demo, up four-tenths from the season's penultimate episode.

It was a strong night for El Señor de los Cielos. Telemundo's powerhouse novela grabbed a 1.3 in the demo, up two-tenths from the previous Monday.

The 9 and 10pm episodes of Raw both earned a 1.2 in the 18-49 demo. Raw was the top-rated cable program of the night, edging the VH1 duo of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (1.1) and Black Ink Crew (1.0).

Bravo's The Real Housewives of Orange County (.8) held steady in the 18-49 demo.