"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, September 07 2015

NBC continues to fend off the competition in primetime. American Ninja Warrior (1.7) was the top-rated primetime program on Labor Day night despite dropping four-tenths of a point from the previous Monday. This performance carried over to Running Wild With Bear Grylls (1.0), which fell two-tenths of a point from last week.

Bachelor in Paradise (1.5) finished second in the demo. Its score was steady with last week's.

CBS aired specials in primetime, including a Big Bang Theory and a CBS Fall Preview special.

There was a logjam atop the cable landscape. Love & Hip Hop Hollywood2 returned for a new season (1.3), and finished in a first-place tie with WWE Raw in the 18-49 category.

Unfortunately Love & Hip Hop Hollywood didn't prove to be a strong of a lead for Blank Ink Crew as the Atlanta iteration was, because Blank Ink Crew (1.0) fell three-tenths of a point in the demo from last week. She Got Game (.9) fell one-tenth on VH1.

Discovery's Fast N' Loud earned a .9 P 18-49 rating in its return.

An ABC World News Tonight Labor Day special was the most-watched program in primetime (7.5 million total viewers).

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts