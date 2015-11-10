"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, November 9 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

Monday Night Football was the top-rated program on TV last night, but it was down from recent installments.

ESPN's telecast of Bears/Chargers averaged almost 5.3 million P18-49 viewers, -500,000 from last Monday, which featured Colts/Panthers.

11.4 million viewers tuned into the game, down from the 12.2 million who tuned into last week.

The Voice was the top-rated program on broadcast, pulling 3.2 in P18-49. That's a one-tenth drop from the previous Monday installment.

The telecast averaged 12 million viewers in total, slightly down from the 12.1 million who tuned in last Monday.

Blindspot held steady in P18-49, but fell from 8 million total viewers last week to 7.7 million last night.

Dancing with the Stars was the #1 program of the night in Total Viewers.

12.6 million viewers tuned into last night's episode, way up from the 12.1 million who tuned in last Monday.

The series is on the upswing right now, having improved in P18-49 and Total Viewers each of the past three weeks.

Perhaps the most significant story across broadcast last night was the decline of Supergirl. The series has experienced losses since its strong debut back on October 26th.

The episode pulled a 1.7 P18-49 Live+SD rating, down one-half point from last Monday.

8.1 million total viewers watched last night, way down from the 9.5 million who tuned into the previous episode.

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood was the #2 cable program of the night in P18-49, and was even with last week's performance (1.4).

Other top cable programs last night include WWE Raw, Black Ink Crew Chicago, and Street Outlaws. Each was even with last week in P18-49.

The O'Reilly Factor was #1 in Total Viewers out of all non-sports cable series last night.

The Factor averaged 3.1 million viewers last night. Last Monday's episode pulled 2.8 mil.

