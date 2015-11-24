Top 100 Shows: Monday, November 23 2015

Last night's installment of Monday Night Football hauled some of its strongest numbers of the season, while most of broadcast's Monday night series lost viewers from the previous week. Here's what you need to know about the Monday night ratings landscape:

Chock full of controversy, the undefeated New England Patriots defeated the rival Buffalo Bills on last night's edition of Monday Night Football on ESPN.The telecast earned a 5.1 rating in P 18-49 and 14.25 million viewers in total.It was the most-watched edition of MNF since Detroit vs. Seattle on October 5th (Week 4).Last night's telecast was the most-watched and highest-rated program across all of TV, not just cable.The 11/16 edition of MNF (Bengals vs. Texans) only averaged a 4.2 in P 18-49 and 12.2 million viewers.It will be interesting to see who ends up winning the Total Viewer battle between The Walking Dead and MNF.

The Voice was Monday's top-rated broadcast program yet again.Last night's episode averaged a 2.6 in P 18-49 and 10.2 million viewers.The previous Monday's episode hauled a 3.0 and 11.2 million viewers

Despite being one of TV's highest-rated shows, Live + SD ratings for The Voice have been mediocre this season relative to previous seasons.

Dancing with the Stars was one of the few b'cast programs which was up in average viewers, week-to-week.Part 1 of the season 21 finale averaged a 2.1 in P 18-49 and 13.3 million viewers.Last Monday's episode pulled a 1.8 in the demo and 12.35 million viewers.DWTS was the third-highest-rated program of the night (#2 across broadcast) and the #2 program of the night in Total Viewers (#1 across broadcast).

Blindspot fell to DWTS not just in P 25-54 and Total Viewers, but also in P 18-49.Last night's Blindspot averaged a 1.9 in the demo, down two-tenths from the 11/16 episode.

On CBS - Supergirl ( 1.5 ) was down almost three-tenths from last week, and -500,000 in Total Viewers ( 7.2 mil vs. 7.7 mil ).

) was down almost three-tenths from last week, and in Total Viewers ( vs. ). Scorpion (1.7) was slightly up in P 18-49, even in P 25-54 but down in Total Viewers, week-to-week

CABLE

VH1's Love & Hip Hop Hollywood was the highest-rated cable entertainment program of the night in P 18-49 ( 1.25 ), yet it was down one-tenth versus the 11/16 episode.

), yet it was down one-tenth versus the 11/16 episode. Monday Night Raw, Street Outlaws, and Black Ink Crew are other top-rated Monday night cable series which that aired original episodes.Each hour of Raw was down one-tenth from last week in P 18-49.Street Outlaws and Black Ink Crew Chicago were both steady, week-to-week.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data