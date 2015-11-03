"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, November 2 2015
Top 100 Primetime Telecasts
Monday Night Football sacked the cable competition, while Supergirl flew back down to Earth on broadcast.
BROADCAST
NBC – NBC had a strong evening, winning the P18-49 demo thanks to its dynamic Monday night duo of The Voice and Blindspot.
- The Voice (3.3) was the highest-rated broadcast program of the night, and up two-tenths of a point from last Monday's episode.It equaled its top Monday P18-49 rating in five weeks.
- The Blindspot (2.2) moved up one-tenth from last week. It was tied for 1st place among all dramas in P18-49 (although Supergirl grabbed more Total Viewers).
CBS – The Eye took second place last night in P18-49, yet continued to dominate in Total Viewers.
- Supergirl (2.2) dropped one full point in P18-49 from last week's series premiere. Second episodes are generally down from series premieres (don't tell that to Empire), and the program may have suffered without a Big Bang Theory lead-in. We'll see if Supergirl can bounce back next Monday.
- Scorpion (1.9) held steady in the demo at 9pm
- NCIS: LA grabbed a solid 1.3 in P18-49 after a brief hiatus.
FOX – It was a fine night for Fox, which is coming off of its best week in ages.
- Gotham (1.6) improved one-tenth from the previous original episode in P18-49, and held steady in Total Viewers (4.3 million). Looks like the incessant promos during the World Series have yet to impact ratings.
- Minority Report (.6) held steady in the demo, but was +100,000 in Total Viewers (1.9 million).
ABC – An ol' reliable continues to perform well on Mondays.
- Dancing with the Stars (1.9) climbed up the charts last night. The program improved in the demo and in Total Viewers for a second consecutive week
- DWTS averaged 12.1 million viewers, making it the most-watched broadcast program of the night.
- A Countdown to the CMA Awards special averaged 5 million viewers. It was #2 10pm program of the night (in Total Viewers).
CABLE
- Monday Night Football (4.6) was the highest-rated program of the night. The Colts and Panthers proved to be a slightly more attractive matchup than Baltimore/Arizona, which pulled a 4.4 in P18-49 on October 26th.
- Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (1.4) was the highest-rated cable entertainment program of the night, though it was down one-tenth from the previous Monday.
- WWE Raw, Black Ink Crew - Chicago, a steady episode of Street Outlaws, and the return of Vanderpump Rules were other Monday night cable programming highlights
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live + Same Day Data
