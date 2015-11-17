"Top 100 Shows" - Monday, November 16 2015
Top 100 Primetime Telecasts
- Monday Night Football, featuring the Texans and Bengals, was the top-rated program of the night, and slightly up from last week's telecast in P 18-49 (4.2) and Total Viewers (12.2 mil).
- The Voice was the highest-rated program on broadcast (3.0), while Dancing with the Stars (12.4 mil) was #1 in Total Viewers across all of primetime TV.The Voice was down two-tenths from last Monday's performance in P 18-49, while Dancing with the Stars was -300,000 in Total Viewers from last week.
- Blindspot (2.1) was down one-tenth from last week, but remained ahead of fellow freshman drama Supergirl in the 18-49 and 25-54 demos.
- The aforementioned Supergirl was slightly up in P 18-49 and 25-54, but down in Total Viewers from last week.
- Gotham held steady in P 18-49, but was up in Total Viewers (4.3 mil vs. 4.1 mil).
- VH1's Love & Hip Hop Hollywood was the #1 cable entertainment series of the night in P 18-49 (1.35), even with last week's performance in P 18-49.The episode was slightly up in Total Viewers from last week (2.7 mil vs. 2.6 mil).
- Raw finished in second, but was also even with last week in P 18-49.
- VH1's Black Ink Crew Chicago was slightly down week-to-week, while Discovery's Street Outlaws moved up.
- The O'Reilly Factor was by far the most-watched cable entertainment program of the night, up around +25% from last week in Total Viewers.The episode averaged 3.9 million viewers.
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live + Same Day Data
