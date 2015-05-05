Top 100 Shows: Monday May 4, 2015

Gotham closed out its freshman season on Fox, rising two-tenths of a point from the previous week to its best same-day showing in two months. The one-hour episode of the heavily time-shifted series averaged a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. Gotham was the 3rd-ranked broadcast program of the evening.

The Voice nabbed another Monday win for NBC, averaging a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. That was down three-tenths of a point from the week before. Dancing With the Stars (1.9) was steady on ABC. DWTS was also the most-watched program of the evening (12.4 million total viewers).

2 Broke Girls was up one-tenth in the demo (1.7) from last week’s season-low. Mike & Molly (1.6) fell one-tenth of a point. A David Letterman special also brought a 1.5 rating with adults 18-49.

On cable – Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals on TNT (Clippers/Rockets) tied a 2015 playoff primetime telecast-high in the demo (1.9) and was the top-ranked cable program of the night. VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (1.4), the 10pm edition of Monday Night Raw (1.2), MTV’sTeen Mom and the 9pm edition of Raw rounded out cable’s top five.